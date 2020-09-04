Elder Care: Aging in place

As with any other life event, planning ahead for “aging in place” allows more time to explore options, to handle details and to prepare emotionally, psychologically and physically for change. Without planning, “aging in place” can look very different when a crisis occurs and forces the implementation of immediate strategies to meet care needs and maintain safety.

For the best outcomes, “aging in place” requires a focus not only on physical location but also on an individual’s willingness and ability to adapt to and accept change. The ultimate goal may be to “die in my sleep in my own bed,” but a high likelihood exists that routines, people and the immediate environment may require adjustments along the road to that goal.

Meal preparation, social activities and personal care habits are examples of routines that may become challenging and need some tweaking. People other than family members or friends may spend time in the home as companions or caregivers. Changes to the environment may become necessary for safety, for example moving to a bedroom on the first floor and/or the installation of a ramp to enter and exit if stairs become challenging, or the removal of throw rugs and “clutter” or the reorganization of furniture to reduce falls.