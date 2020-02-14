Elder Care: Aging after the election

Aging, although often defined by stereotypes, has an individual look and feel for every person. The changing demographics of American society should be leading to a stronger focus on the direction of social policy related to aging and older adults.

Previous columns have summarized the views of certain, current presidential candidates regarding Social Security and Medicare, which are two of the mainstays of aging in the United States.

Policies affecting long-term care are not usually scrutinized as closely because most of us hope to never need long-term care services. Yet the National Center for Health Statistics reports that in 2016, more than 8.3 million people received these types of services through adult day centers, home health agencies, hospice agencies, nursing homes and residential communities.

Since independence as we age is not guaranteed, it makes sense to consider long-term care policy proposals and how the care needs of our loved ones or of our own will be met. Here are the highlights of the current top Democratic candidates’ platforms:

Joe Biden