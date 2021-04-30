Elder Care: Ageism in American culture

Why do we perpetuate negative stereotypes of aging? One primary reason may be fear. Our culture tends to focus on aging as a process that results in multiple losses such as jobs, physical and/or cognitive decline, the deaths of loved ones, and our independence. We poke fun at aging because we don’t understand how to gracefully accept change and are reluctant to face a potential need to adapt to new ways of doing and being. It is unfortunate that we choose to allow pessimism to triumph over optimism when considering the aging process and our future selves.

Life is more complex than the simplistic illustration of one hill that we climb as a youth and descend as an older adult. Instead, it is a series of hills, plains and valleys. Sometimes we coast along a consistent stretch for a while before a hill or valley appears. Not all of the hills are high points and not all of the valleys are tough times. Some hills we choose to climb because we are invigorated by the challenge, while other hills block our path and we are forced to slog over them before we can move ahead.

The view from the top of any particular hill may be mesmerizing or it may be disappointing. The real questions are what have you learned from the hills and valleys along your journey and how will you approach life on the other side once you are “over” your most recent hill?

Learn more about the article’s author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, “Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle,” at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone’s free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com. Keystone Elder Law has offices in Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Call 717-697-3223 for a free telephone consultation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0