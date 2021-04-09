Elder Care: After the vaccine

As an employer and elder care guide, I am conservative. When I dine out with my wife next week, it will be two weeks after our second dose, and our first time in 13 months to sit in a restaurant. Even if the service is slow and the food is not up to normal standards, it will be an enjoyable celebration.

Perhaps you are looking forward to attending an event that was canceled last year. Many events will require masks whenever near others. Out of courtesy to others, if not one’s own safety, even outdoors it will be considerate to wear a mask or stay socially distanced.

It is confusing to know what is safe. The CDC offers a mixed message, warning of “impending doom” from a “fourth COVID wave” while also saying that fully vaccinated people are safe to travel. Safe return to the normalcy of pre-COVID pleasures requires our patience and behavioral compromises.

Professional protocols

When our staff is fully vaccinated, we will no longer require wearing a mask in our office when only staff is present. For the foreseeable future, we will wear masks when meeting with others. Willingness to wear a mask and be vaccinated will be conditions of future employees.

A recent, virtual networking meeting revealed that some care-providing organizations have good reasons for more flexible standards. Despite our differences, there is strong agreement that we should gratefully accept slow but steady progress, minimize risky behavior that could cause setbacks, and be clear to the public about our protocols. Expectations of informed consumers will guide development of post-vaccination protocols for safe customer engagement by care providers without additional government regulations.

