Elder Care: Adult protective services

Placement into the last category does not necessarily mean that a crime has not been committed or that civil intervention to stop the abuse, recover property or seek damages for pain/suffering is inappropriate. Legal consultation may be advisable even when APS is unable to provide assistance. Of all forms of elder abuse, emotional abuse is the most difficult to charge as a crime.

There are several finer points that are critical to understanding the nature and scope of APS. Self-neglect is not a crime, but is included in definitions of elder abuse to allow for eligibility under APS guidelines. A report that involves an adult who lives in a care facility that is licensed by a state agency will be referred to that licensing agency for investigation. Finally, unless a court order has been issued under specific regulations, the initial assessment by APS and the receipt of specific services are voluntary.

Public attention, government policy and funding for the protection of older adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation are nowhere near the levels received by the social issue of child abuse. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is held annually on June 15. It was established in 2006 and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in response to the need to educate citizens of the global community about this problem.

Are your older relatives, friends and neighbors at risk? Pennsylvania’s Elder Abuse Hotline is 1-800-490-8505. If you suspect that elder abuse is occurring and are hesitant to get involved, please remember this quote by Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Learn more about the article's author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, "Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle," at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone's free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com.

