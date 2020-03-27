Elder Care: A free service in uncertain times

At least for the next month, we are encouraging anyone serving on the front lines of this health crisis to contact us for a free health care power of attorney and living will. This is an essential part of a complete estate plan.

Although the governor granted a waiver that deems Keystone Elder Law P.C. an essential business, we are working remotely as much as possible to protect the safety of our clients and staff. If you contact me at Patrick@KeystoneElderLaw.com, I will communicate with you by phone and email to prepare a health care power of attorney and living will that sets forth your wishes in the event that you become too sick to communicate with your doctor about medical treatment decisions.

A health care power of attorney serves two purposes. It is your right to decide what medical treatment you will receive. If you become incapacitated by illness or injury, the health care power of attorney allows you to name a trusted person to serve as your agent. The health care agent will be authorized to speak with your doctor, weigh the benefits and risks of a proposed treatment, and make medical decisions on your behalf. The health care power of attorney also allows you to provide specific guidance to your agent about how you would like to be treated when you can no longer speak for yourself.