Elder Care: A final gift, part 2

When pre-payment for services is made, a funeral home should place the funds in an irrevocable and transferrable insurance product to protect the investment. This is important in case the funeral home should go out of business, the client moves out of the area or the client desires to use a different funeral home in the future. Some funeral homes will accept a life insurance policy as payment for services.

One option is to assign the entire policy to the funeral home. At the time of death, if there are extra funds after all services are paid for, the funeral home will reimburse the family. A second option is a partial assignment of the policy, in which the insurance company pays the funeral home at the time of death, and then pays the remainder of the policy to the beneficiaries.

Most funeral homes will not provide a price guarantee for pre-planned funerals when a pre-existing life insurance policy will be used as payment for services. Monthly payment plans may also be available if one cannot afford to pay the entire cost at once. A discussion about general wishes for services and available payment options held prior to decisions about specific products and services can help a funeral director assist a client more compassionately and effectively.