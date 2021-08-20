Elder Care: A final gift, part 1

One of the major decisions that must be made during pre-planning or at the time of death is traditional burial or cremation. The choice of cremation has been trending in recent years. During COVID, however, Hoffman Funeral Home has experienced an increase in burials.

Most people who choose cremation want to have their ashes buried or placed in a columbarium. Scattering the ashes in a favorite place is another common custom. A variety of non-traditional options also exist, including using the ashes to create jewelry, art or pottery; to grow a tree or coral reef; as part of a tattoo; or even launching some of the ashes into space.

In some states, a family is required to identify the body at the crematory; but that is not the case in Pennsylvania. It is a requirement, however, that a crematory hold a body for at least 24 hours prior to cremation taking place. Some funeral homes, such as Hoffman, provide crematory services onsite.

With cremation, an individual can still choose to have embalming, a viewing and a funeral service. After a traditional funeral, a significant number of people may visit the cemetery for the burial of a casket, but burial of ashes at a cemetery is more likely to involve only family.