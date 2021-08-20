Elder Care: A final gift, part 1

Have you experienced the death of a loved one? The numbness and shock that accompany feelings of grief and loss can make even simple, daily tasks seem like mountains to climb.
What if you were faced with a long list of detailed decisions to make during this time? Would you be able to think clearly? This dilemma often confronts families when a loved one dies without having discussed preferences related to funeral planning.
Despite their grief, families are faced with quickly choosing a funeral home, cemetery, burial or cremation, casket, flowers, music, clothing, etc. Details for an obituary must be gathered, extended family and friends notified, and payments made for these considerable expenses.
It is a tremendous final gift to the family when an individual makes arrangements for some of these details ahead of time. Pre-planning allows for decisions to be made without the stress of grief and with plenty of time to consider choices.
An understanding of some of the procedures that funeral homes follow can help individuals and families feel more comfortable with pre-planning.
If a death has occurred at a hospital or other health care facility, the facility will contact the funeral home after receiving approval from the family. If a death occurs at home, family members should call 9-1-1 if the death is unexpected or there is any uncertainty about the death. A hospice nurse, if hospice was providing care for the individual, may call the funeral home directly, and the funeral home will contact the coroner.
When a funeral home receives a body, the first step is to fully wash the body, including the hair. Nails are also cleaned. The funeral home must obtain permission from the next of kin to proceed with embalming.
The embalming process is used to restore a natural lifelike appearance to the body and to preserve the body for the services to be provided. An embalming is recommended when a public viewing is planned or if a body will be transported across state lines. The process is fairly simple and involves circulating embalming fluid through the body while the blood is drained. This is accomplished with equipment similar to an intravenous line, using a pump or gravity to circulate the fluid.
Jill Lazar, pre-need counselor and a licensed funeral director at Hoffman Funeral Home in Carlisle, advises that embalming be completed if the funeral home will be holding the body for an extended period of time and/or to make a family viewing more comfortable, especially if children are going to attend.
“An embalming (and restoration if necessary) may be what a family needs for closure,” Lazar said. “Seeing their loved one looking peaceful after a lengthy illness or unexpected death may have lasting psychological benefits for survivors long after the individual has been viewed.”
Jill has also received questions about dressing a body. Some people believe that clothing is cut to make dressing the body easier. This is not the case unless the clothing provided is not quite the right size or some other extenuating circumstance exists.
One of the major decisions that must be made during pre-planning or at the time of death is traditional burial or cremation. The choice of cremation has been trending in recent years. During COVID, however, Hoffman Funeral Home has experienced an increase in burials.
Most people who choose cremation want to have their ashes buried or placed in a columbarium. Scattering the ashes in a favorite place is another common custom. A variety of non-traditional options also exist, including using the ashes to create jewelry, art or pottery; to grow a tree or coral reef; as part of a tattoo; or even launching some of the ashes into space.
In some states, a family is required to identify the body at the crematory; but that is not the case in Pennsylvania. It is a requirement, however, that a crematory hold a body for at least 24 hours prior to cremation taking place. Some funeral homes, such as Hoffman, provide crematory services onsite.
With cremation, an individual can still choose to have embalming, a viewing and a funeral service. After a traditional funeral, a significant number of people may visit the cemetery for the burial of a casket, but burial of ashes at a cemetery is more likely to involve only family.
When people learn about the death of someone they knew, their initial response may be to question when, where and how the death occurred. Next, they often want to know about plans for a service. Attending a service is one way a community can show support for a family’s loss, and is a step for individuals as they begin to process the loss.
If there is a delay in scheduling a service, families may experience less external support because members of the general community will move on. It is helpful for obituaries to contain service information. Jill has discovered that when they don’t, the funeral home is often bombarded with telephone calls by people interested in these plans. In addition, grieving family members may also receive more telephone calls during a time when they may have less energy and inclination to speak with many people.
When planning a funeral/memorial service, it is important to consider the needs of the survivors, as well as honor the wishes of the deceased. The father of Hoffman Funeral Home owner, Christopher Hoffman, often stated that “The funeral is for the living.”
Couples who discuss funeral planning ahead of time may find that they have different ideas about what they each want. These conversations can allow each individual the opportunity to question the other and gain an understanding about certain decisions. At the time of death, the survivor is more likely to be accepting of arrangements that differ from personal ideals.
When an individual completes prearrangements, he/she can change those plans at any time, but family members cannot change the prearrangements at the time of death. Keep in mind that when prepayment is made, the funds may be irrevocable. If changes are made later on for less expensive arrangements, a refund cannot be paid until the time of death.
More about financial considerations for pre-planning will be covered in next week’s article.
Thank you to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory for their contributions to this article.
