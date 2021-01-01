Elder Care: 10 tips for baby boomers

7. Think about your next home: Maybe you should consider selling the house that you lived in to raise your family and right-sizing somewhere else. Before you do, make sure that you understand that very few 55-plus communities are designed or equipped to offer any support services if you need them. Explore a few Continuing Care Retirement Communities to see if you are likely to be able to afford them, and if so, which one seems best for you.

8. Meet annually with a financial planner: There is a difference between a financial planner who works for a percentage of assets managed and an investment salesperson who is motivated to sell you financial securities or annuities. Think twice before buying an annuity.

9. Plan your final exit: Do you want to be buried or cremated? Is there any place you want to be memorialized or interred? Have you thought about organ donation or leaving your entire body to science for research and education? Do your loved ones know your wishes? At least think about these things and make notes. Better yet, discuss your wishes with your family or a funeral director.

10. Learn something new: Learn to play a musical instrument or take up a new hobby or activity. Keep your brain active by learning. Meeting new people will help to keep you sharp and stay happy.

If you have not yet made your New Year’s resolutions for 2021, it is not too late to do so. There are a few things on the above list that I promise to do better this next year. How about you?

Learn more about the article's author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com.

