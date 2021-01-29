Nearly 900,000 vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania

In some places, appointments for vaccines are taken months in advance. In others, the schedule is opened on a routine basis for people to snap up appointments within a much shorter time frame. Both have a similar problem.
“At the end of the day, the common denominator is there’s just not enough vaccine,” said Department of Health spokesperson April Hutcheson.
Through Jan. 30, Pennsylvania has received or been allocated 1,814,850 vaccines, according to data provided by the Department of Health. About 1.3 million of them have been received in the state.
Of the about 1.8 million doses, 930,150 doses have been allocated as first doses and 884,700 doses have been allocated as second doses.
The department makes the allocations to assure that people will receive a second dose.
To date, 719,928, or 77%, of those first doses have been administered and 173,328, or 20%, of the second doses have been administered. That means there are still 546,600 people who are only partially covered by the vaccine, having received the first dose but not the second.
Those numbers put Pennsylvania in sixth place in both the number of first doses administered and the number of second doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine tracking web page.
Combining both first and second doses, 893,256 doses, or about 49%, of the vaccine allocated or received by the state has been administered.
Hutcheson also reported on the federal pharmacy program that is administering the vaccine in long-term care facilities for residents and staff.
CVS has reported administering 141,040 vaccines, which includes 82,118 people who have received only the first dose and 29,461 who have received both doses and are considered fully covered.
Walgreens reported 20,654 total doses administered, which includes 16,698 people who have received only the first dose and 1,978 who have received both doses.
Hutcheson said the state has received word that the federal government will increase the allotment to the state beginning next week. The state anticipates receiving another 160,000 first doses that will be split between the federal pharmacy partnership, hospitals and the retail pharmacy partnership.
But demand far outweighs what is likely to be received.
The more than 1,000 vaccine providers across the state have requested 700,000 doses.
“We know we can’t possibly meet that demand. That’s where the allocation strategy comes into play,” Hutcheson said.
The plan was designed to be equitable, ethical and efficient in the delivery of vaccine, she said.
The health department is developing a tool that would let people know when it’s their time to be vaccinated. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also working on plans for community vaccination clinics, but Hutcheson said those clinics take time to plan and mobilize and are dependent upon the state being allocated enough vaccines to assure each person would receive both doses.
