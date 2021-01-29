Nearly 900,000 vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania

In some places, appointments for vaccines are taken months in advance. In others, the schedule is opened on a routine basis for people to snap up appointments within a much shorter time frame. Both have a similar problem.

“At the end of the day, the common denominator is there’s just not enough vaccine,” said Department of Health spokesperson April Hutcheson.

Through Jan. 30, Pennsylvania has received or been allocated 1,814,850 vaccines, according to data provided by the Department of Health. About 1.3 million of them have been received in the state.

Of the about 1.8 million doses, 930,150 doses have been allocated as first doses and 884,700 doses have been allocated as second doses.

The department makes the allocations to assure that people will receive a second dose.

To date, 719,928, or 77%, of those first doses have been administered and 173,328, or 20%, of the second doses have been administered. That means there are still 546,600 people who are only partially covered by the vaccine, having received the first dose but not the second.