Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Cumberland County clinic Saturday

Nearly 2,000 residents received the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at a Cumberland County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in South Middleton Township.

The county partnered with Quality Care, Holly and Big Spring pharmacies to hold a clinic at a new vaccination site at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, the former Kmart building that is being used by U-Haul.

The county’s Department of Public Safety oversees the site where vaccines will be administered by Quality Care Pharmacy, the same provider that has recently partnered with several local churches to create mass vaccination clinics.

“We’ve been working for weeks trying to partner for a community vaccine clinic,” county Public Safety Director Bob Shively said.

County officials said 1,994 residents were vaccinated Saturday. As soon as more vaccine becomes available more clinics will be set up at the site. Residents are encouraged to check the Quality Care website (www.qcpharmacy.com) to register or visit ccpa.net/vaccine to find additional providers throughout the county.

Residents should continue to check Quality Care’s website at qcpharmacy.com for upcoming open dates at the U-Haul location.