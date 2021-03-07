Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Cumberland County clinic Saturday

Nearly 2,000 residents received the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at a Cumberland County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in South Middleton Township.
The county partnered with Quality Care, Holly and Big Spring pharmacies to hold a clinic at a new vaccination site at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, the former Kmart building that is being used by U-Haul.
The county’s Department of Public Safety oversees the site where vaccines will be administered by Quality Care Pharmacy, the same provider that has recently partnered with several local churches to create mass vaccination clinics.
“We’ve been working for weeks trying to partner for a community vaccine clinic,” county Public Safety Director Bob Shively said.
County officials said 1,994 residents were vaccinated Saturday. As soon as more vaccine becomes available more clinics will be set up at the site. Residents are encouraged to check the Quality Care website (www.qcpharmacy.com) to register or visit ccpa.net/vaccine to find additional providers throughout the county.
Residents should continue to check Quality Care’s website at qcpharmacy.com for upcoming open dates at the U-Haul location.
Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of its vaccine program, which includes residents over age 65 as well as those with a number of health conditions; a full eligibility list can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Only a handful of Pennsylvania’s largest counties have their own county-level public health departments that can administer vaccinations on their own accord. Cumberland County does not have its own health department, and the county must partner with a private provider that is receiving vaccine allocations from the state.