Navy beats Army in Farm Show cookoff

HARRISBURG — In matters of national security, the Army and Navy are a team.

But on Thursday, the two branches competed skillet to skillet at the Army vs. Navy cookoff during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. Four judges named the Navy chef as winner

“There’s always a lot of pressure in a contest like this,” Navy Petty Officer James Monoski, a certified executive chef, said minutes after winning the “Iron Chef” style event. “It was fantastic.”

Now in its seventh year, the contest pitted Monoski against Army Staff Sgt. Joe Malubay, each with two assistants. The contest began after each received an identical “mystery bag.”

Those bags contained chicken leg quarters, Italian brat sausage, beech mushrooms, yellow baby potatoes, Quark cheese, maple syrup, chicken rub and spices. The chefs used their imaginations and a pantry with such ingredients as vegetables, fruit and other pantry products.

The chefs were given 30 minutes to concoct meals. Each seemed to decide his menu in seconds and then got to work dicing, chopping, sautéing, seasoning and more. As the minutes ticked away, the speed picked up with the chefs looking tense as they worked to incorporate everything from the mystery bags into the dish.

Contest officials constantly announced how many minutes were left. Monoski finished first, handing the four judges plates of seared chicken thigh, mashed potatoes with Quark cheese and sauteed mushrooms with maple balsamic vinegar. “I wanted to make a comfort food,” he said.

Malubay, a culinary specialist at the Army Executive Dining Facility, went into overtime making chicken thigh roulade stuffed with sausage, roasted vegetables and baked and roasted herb potatoes.

The four judges evaluated the dishes for taste, appearance, use of all given ingredients and originality. Hundreds of people, including many uniformed Army and Navy members, watched. The PA Preferred Culinary Connection area erupted into cheers when the Navy was declared the winner.

“This was fantastic,” Navy Commander Jesse Petty said. “Everyone worked well together.”

Each of the chefs said prepared for the contest in their own way. Monoski watched “Chopped” and took notes. He said he also collects and reads cookbooks. Malubay said he watched cooking videos.

The Farm Show closes at 5 p.m. Saturday.