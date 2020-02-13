Natural gas pipeline repairs close Route 74 at Williams Grove Road near border for Cumberland, York counties

All lanes of Route 74 near the Cumberland and York county line are expected to be closed through Monday for repairs to a natural gas pipeline.

PennDOT spokesman Michael Crochunis said TC Energy has installed a temporary pipeline on top of the road to provide service to customers during the repair of a natural gas pipeline section that is part of the Columbia Gas Transmission pipeline.

Crochunis said TCE is working around the clock to complete the repair in less than a week, as long as there are no heavy downpours or significant snowfall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TCE could not be reached for comment about what the issue is with the gas pipeline that caused the need for the repair, but Carroll Township Police Chief Thomas Wargo said the company was repairing a leak.

"You put a road closed sign up and people will ignore it," he said.

He urged those who use the road to pay attention to the signs and to take alternative routes early because the only other option is to turn around when they get close to the site.

According to PennDOT's 511pa.com, Route 74 is closed in both directions between Williams Grove Road (in York County) and Lynes Road (in Cumberland County). All lanes of Williams Grove Road are closed between York Road and Junction Road.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.