National Weather Service: Up to 2 inches of snow expected for Cumberland County Thursday ahead of frigid temps this weekend

The National Weather Service said up to 2 inches of snow is expected to fall in Cumberland County Thursday before the precipitation turns to rain.

The weather service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for Cumberland and Adams counties. It said that wet snow will continue to fall until it changes to rain from the late morning into the early afternoon.

The wet snow will make road conditions slippery and may cause some travel disruptions, according to the weather service.

The weather service also noted that Thursday's rain, combined with cold to frozen soil temperatures could result in isolated minor flooding issues on Friday. The weather service also expects Friday's wind gusts to be more than 40 mph.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Friday morning, which could result in a rapid freeze-up on wet roads, causing icy travel conditions.

The weather service said bitter cold temperatures combined with windy conditions will produce wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees below zero Friday afternoon through Saturday night.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency officials said the dramatic drop in temperatures Friday morning and early afternoon could cause of a flash freeze, meaning any water left on the roadways or sidewalks will quickly freeze and make travel difficult.

Strong winds gusting up to 50-60 miles per hour could also bring down power lines and tree limbs. Wind chills will reach negative teens and 20s Friday night, creating hypothermia and frostbite hazards.

The dangerous cold and windy weather will continue into Sunday, for the Christmas holiday. For northwestern Pennsylvanians, lake effect snow will kick in on Friday with blowing and accumulating snow lasting into Sunday.

“Many people are traveling to spend time with friends and family this weekend, so it’s important to know the forecast for your home, your destination and points along your intended travel route,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “We can’t control the weather, but we each can control how informed and prepared we are, so that we can make decisions that keep our loved ones safe.”

