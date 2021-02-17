 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning for snowstorm Thursday
National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning for snowstorm Thursday

ABC27 snow prediction

ABC27's weather team predicts 3 to 7 inches of snow will fall in the region on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. This replaces the Winter Storm Watch issued earlier by the weather service.

The weather service is calling for 6 to 9 inches of snow, as well as a light glaze of ice that could come with freezing rain late Thursday afternoon.

With highs Wednesday still below freezing, the cold air will help bring a steady snow to the area with a storm that will start Thursday morning and run through Friday.

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said the storm will develop Thursday morning and continue through the lunch hour before a lull in the afternoon. Thackara said a mix or changeover to sleet is also possible during this time, especially south and east of Harrisburg.

Another area of low pressure Thursday night may lead to additional light snow and/or sleet through Friday morning, though Thackara said the second wave shouldn't be as intense as the first part of the storm.

About 3 to 7 inches of snow is expected by Friday morning, according to ABC27's weather team.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday's storm, though it calls for 6 to 9 inches of snow possible for central Pennsylvania. The weather service said snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible Thursday morning, which could impact travel Thursday morning and evening.

By early next week, temperatures should rebound back into the 40s, with possibly some wet snow changing into rain on Monday, according to ABC27, which noted that a warming trend appears likely for next week.

