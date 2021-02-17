National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning for snowstorm Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. This replaces the Winter Storm Watch issued earlier by the weather service.

The weather service is calling for 6 to 9 inches of snow, as well as a light glaze of ice that could come with freezing rain late Thursday afternoon.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

With highs Wednesday still below freezing, the cold air will help bring a steady snow to the area with a storm that will start Thursday morning and run through Friday.

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said the storm will develop Thursday morning and continue through the lunch hour before a lull in the afternoon. Thackara said a mix or changeover to sleet is also possible during this time, especially south and east of Harrisburg.

Another area of low pressure Thursday night may lead to additional light snow and/or sleet through Friday morning, though Thackara said the second wave shouldn't be as intense as the first part of the storm.

About 3 to 7 inches of snow is expected by Friday morning, according to ABC27's weather team.