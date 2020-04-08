National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Cumberland County on Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for Cumberland County.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the weather service said.

Also included in the advisory are Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon,

Adams, York and Lancaster counties.

According to the weather service, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The weather service advised using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

