National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Cumberland County on Thursday
alert top story

National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Cumberland County on Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for Cumberland County.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the weather service said.

Also included in the advisory are Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon,

Adams, York and Lancaster counties.

According to the weather service, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The weather service advised using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News