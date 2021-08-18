 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Cumberland County Wednesday
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Cumberland County Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Cumberland County until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The weather service predicts widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred throughout the day Wednesday. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After a brief break from the rain late Wednesday morning, chances for thunderstorms increase between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Midstate. ABC27 says showers and storms are expected to regenerate Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, just northeast of Philadelphia. They sent trees falling, debris flying and a thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.One of the tornadoes damaged an auto dealership and a mobile home park.SEE MORE: Climate Change Seen From Floods To FiresOfficials said four people were injured at the dealership in Bensalem, and a fifth person was hurt at a nearby business but all injures were considered non-life-threatening.Thousands of homes lost power and about 1-3 inches of rain fell in a small period of time, prompting flash flood warnings.Severe weather was a concern along other parts of the east coast, with the weather service issuing warnings in New Jersey, as well.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks.

River flooding is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered panda cub receive a name during celebration at the San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News