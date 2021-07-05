 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Cumberland County from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures in the mid-90s are forecast. Heat index values could reach 100.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, according to the weather service.

