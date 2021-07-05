National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Tuesday
- Sentinel Staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experts are asking the public to stop feeding birds and providing water in bird baths in order to prevent the potential spread of this unknown health condition.
Construction on the Children’s Lake project is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and take approximately one year to complete.
Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief incidents and a scam in Mechanicsburg, as well as a hit-and-run investigation in Shippensburg.
Autumn Entertainment Group will bring blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples to the theater on Oct. 30 and will have more shows to announce.
A Lower Mifflin Township woman faces a third set of charges in relation to her treatment of her adopted children, which includes accusations of burning and choking them, as well as instructing one of them on how to fake a seizure.
MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for over 41,000 customers in the Mechanicsburg wat…
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in East Pennsboro and a deer-involved motorcycle crash in Lower Mifflin.
Borough restaurants interviewed by The Sentinel reported a steady increase in customers over the past two to three months as COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen and cases of the virus have declined.
Pennsylvania American Water late Monday issued a mandatory water conservation notice for about 41,500 customers in the Mechanicsburg area and the West Shore due to operational issues at the Silver Spring Township water treatment plant.
State Police at Carlisle said Ricki L. Kreider, 62, may have suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his 2012 Chevrolet Cruze head on into a concrete pole near mile marker 58.2.