National Weather Service issues Freeze Watch for Cumberland County for early Wednesday morning

With overnight temperatures remaining near freezing, the National Weather Service has again issued a Freeze Watch for those who still have plants outdoors.

The watch will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday for Central Pennsylvania. The weather service said there will be sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees, which could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The weather service suggests residents take protective measures and bring potted plants inside, as well as other measures to protect outdoor vegetation.

Though this will be the third night in a row where temperatures were near or below freezing, it is expected to be the last this week as temperatures start to warm.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will rise to 58 degrees Wednesday before rising higher to the 60s on Thursday and 70s on Friday. The weekend is also expected to see temperatures in the 70s. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 40s the rest of this week.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

