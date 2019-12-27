According to the National Weather Service, patchy dense fog and icy spots are possible across the Lower Susquehanna Valley through 2 a.m. Saturday.
As of midevening, the combination of clear skies and light winds have resulted in some spots dropping back to near freezing.
Because of the patchy dense fog around the area, icy spots could form on untreated surfaces. This will be especially the case on ramps and bridges, the weather service said.
The weather service advised anyone traveling overnight to be alert for icy spots and slow down in areas of fog. Black ice is very difficult to see.
Conditions should improve late, as drier air moves into the area.