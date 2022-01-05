 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Weather Service: 2 to 4 inches of snow expected overnight into Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday. The weather service said 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected by the time the storm is over early Friday morning.

The advisory is only for Cumberland, Perry, Adams and Franklin counties. The weather service said residents should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the evening commute Thursday, and potentially the morning commute Friday.

The weather service expects that snow will not start to accumulate until after sunset and will end in the middle of the night.

Friday conditions are expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees. Wind gusts, however, could be as high as 29 mph during the day, according to the weather service.

More wintry precipitation could come Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The weather service said there is a chance of snow showers and sleet after 1 a.m., and rain or freezing rain will continue Sunday before becoming all rain after 1 p.m. Sunday.

