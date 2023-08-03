Mikal Primus can pinpoint the exact moment he realized he wanted to be a police officer.

While he’d always had a good relationship with local police, he recalls seeing an officer at an event and saying, “OK, I want to be like him.”

On Tuesday evening, the Carlisle Police patrolman donned his uniform and set out for Carlisle and North Middleton Township’s joint National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds to form his own connections with the community.

National Night Out is an annual event held in communities across the United States on the first Tuesday of August to promote relationships between police officers and community members.

Despite working with the department for about four years, Primus said Tuesday marked his first time participating in the local National Night Out event, which featured local first responders, including police officers, firefighters and EMTs, as well as games, food, activities, prizes and demonstrations.

As sirens blared from nearby police vehicles on display, Primus reminisced about the day he attended a similar event as a kid and dreamed of becoming a police officer.

“Hopefully we touch a couple of kids’ lives today,” he said.

Eight-year-old Connor Dougherty of Mechanicsburg could be one of them.

“He wants to grow up and get into the police department or SWAT,” Connor’s mom, Alicia Dougherty, said. “So [here] he gets to be around the type of people ... and get that community.”

Primus believes the event’s most important aspect is engagement.

“We love doing this stuff with kids and letting the kids see a different side of just policing from afar,” he said. “They can come and jump in the car ... they’re playing with the stuff in the car and stuff like that. It’s good to talk to the people. If they have any other questions that they won’t be able to ask on a regular basis, they could do it now.”

Primus said events like National Night Out can help mend the relationship between first responders and the community.

“There is a disconnect, you know, whether that’s on the police side or the community side, I think we need to come closer and we could we could help each other out, because the police need the people just as much as the people need the police and first responders in general,” he said.

Matt Kellermann of Carlisle said events like National Night Out can “break down barriers” between law enforcement and the community.

“Not only does it educate, but it also shows accessibility,” he said. “Everyone can sort of meet and greet and talk with the first responders and the police officers and things like that.”

Kellermann hopes that his five-year-old daughter, Quinn, who attended the event with him, will take home an understanding that she can always talk to any of the first responders if there is a problem, along with the free pen she received.

During her time at the event, Quinn watched a vehicle extraction demonstration performed by Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and saw some of the equipment first responders use up close.

While she did learn what her dad hoped she would, she said her favorite part of the evening was her time in the bouncy house.

In his eight years with North Middleton Fire Company, President Cooper Snyder has seen the value of community connections formed through the department’s participation in National Night Out.

“I see people all the time, they’ll say, ‘Hey, we’ve seen you and your fire trucks,’” he said. “You know, we’ll show up to someone’s house in an emergency or something and [they’ll say] ‘Oh, we’ve seen you guys there.’”

Surveying the fairgrounds from his station with North Middleton Township’s fire apparatus, Snyder was pleased with the event’s turnout.

“There [are] a lot of people here that are excited to see the fire trucks,” he said. “I see a lot of people with [thin] blue lines and a lot of police stuff and so I think it’s good ... and everybody’s walking around with a smile.”

Photos: Scenes from Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township's National Night Out