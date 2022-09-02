 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Wildwood Lake's shallow waters contain deep story

Wildwood Park has seen its share of highs and lows.

What is known today as Wildwood Lake, a 90-acre waterway amid a 229-acre park located in the heart of Harrisburg, was once known as the “decidedly unglamorous” Wetzel’s Swamp, according to the park’s website. Like it’s next-door neighbor, Italian Lake, Wildwood Park was created from the swamp in 1901 as part the City Beautiful Movement, a reform effort across the United States to build civic loyalty and community, the park said.

Also like Italian Lake in Harrisburg, Park Manager Chris Rebert said it’s believed the park’s new name was derived from its surrounding area.

“We don’t have a specific documented report on that, but in talking with people over the years, we think that at the time in the early 1900s, the area became known as Wildwood,” he said.

Rebert said wildwood was a “ubiquitous term for wooded and swampy areas.”

Throughout the first half of the 20th century, the park quite literally ran wild, with the opening of a zoo and riding stables. Other amenities included walking paths, a baseball field and a boating concession, according to the park.

However, by 1959, both park use and maintenance declined and the area was used for dumping. Five years later, the park said the National Audubon Society proposed that the area be converted into a nature center. The decades-long process required multiple sources of funding, including the creation of the nonprofit organization Friends of Wildwood, to become a reality.

The swamp, park, dump, park again saga wasn’t the only highs and lows the park has experienced in its history though; it’s also seen them in its water levels. Rebert said that while the lake has always been shallow, it has filled with sediment over time, transforming a former average depth of four feet to today’s three-inches or less in most areas of the lake.

He said that while it’s common for sediment to fill man-made lakes over time, this process was sped up in Wildwood Lake’s case because during its development decades ago, there weren’t strict erosion control methods in place the way there are today. Rebert said Hurricane Agnes, which hit in 1972, also contributed to the sediment fill.

Today, Wildwood Park offers miles of boardwalks and trails and its unique depth attracts a range of animal life to Harrisburg.

“Wildwood’s wetlands have transitioned into an uncommon habitat for Pennsylvania, which attracts a variety of wildlife species including frogs, turtles, birds and even interesting insects like dragonflies,” Rebert said.

At a glance

Location: 100 Wildwood Way in Harrisburg

County: Dauphin

Size: 90 acres

Depth: 3 inches on average

Streams: Paxton Creek begins at the base of Blue Mountain and flows through Wildwood Lake before joining the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg

Recreation: birding, walking, picnicking, fishing, biking

Landmarks:

  • Olewine Nature Center (South Lot of park, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday)

Events:

  • Celebrate Wildwood (Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Art in the Wild (April 3 to Sept. 30)
  • Photo Contest (displayed from Dec. 13 to Jan. 28, 2023)
  • Wild About Dogs (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, 2023)

Need to know:

  • Park open from dawn to dusk
  • Bikes may be used on paved part of Wildwood Way Trail and are prohibited on unpaved trails and boardwalks
  • Electronic bikes are not permitted in the park
  • Unpowered canoes and kayaks may be used on lake, however the lake’s many shallow areas make boating a challenge
  • Common places to fish include the Middle Parking Lot, the Towpath Trail and along the Paxton Creek Bridge
  • Hunting, trapping and bow-fishing are prohibited in park
  • Feeding park wildlife is prohibited
  • Removing plants, fungi or wildlife from park is prohibited
  • Park space rentals can be completed online at
Facilitron

Sources: Dauphin County website, Living Downstream, Wildwood Park website

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Namesakes and Waterscapes of the Midstate - Day 17

An underlying purpose and sense of identity lie just beneath the surface of a name.

The natural and man-made bodies of water located across the Midstate are no exception. Each lake, river, creek and reservoir flows with pieces of the past and possibilities for the present.

In this series, The Sentinel dives into some of these popular summer destinations for a look at the origin of each waterway’s name and other notable qualities using information from the Cumberland County Visitor’s Bureau and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission among other online sources.

Day 18 will run online Saturday and in Saturday's print edition.

