Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Opossum Lake thrives after once facing permanent drainage

Opossum Lake almost didn't make this list of waterways. Not only was it next to im-possum-ble to locate the origin of its name, Opossum Lake, at one point in its history, almost ceased to exist.

An 1858 map of the area labels what today is Opossum Creek as Parker's Run, Jennifer Patel, Library Assistant at the Cumberland County Historical Society, said. It's unclear when or why the creek was renamed, though Allen Mountz, who has lived near the lake's dam for about 78 years remembers the lay of the land before it housed Opossum Lake.

"Most of the land was farmland and quite a bit of it was marsh land, it wasn’t farmable," Mountz said. "The unfarmable land was along the stream bed of the run that went down through it."

Mary Franco, President of Friends of Opossum Lake Conservancy (FOLC), said the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission began efforts to create impounded lakes for recreation in the 1950s, and Opossum Lake was one.

In in the early 1960s, Opossum Creek was dammed to create the lake, FOLC's website said.

A 1984 article in the Sentinel refers to Opossum Lake as "Opossum Creek Lake," indicating that the man-made impoundment was named after its feeder stream, Opossum Creek. Beyond this, the origin of the marsupial based name is unclear.

By the 2000s, the dam didn't meet safety standards and showed deterioration, so the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PAFBC), which manages the lake, planned to drain it for good.

FOLC formed as a nonprofit organization in 2006 in response to this issue with the goal of restoring the lake, the site said. It partnered with Lower Frankford Township to enter a 25 year agreement to lease the land around the lake from the PAFBC for a public park.

The project received funding from the township and Cumberland County and FOLC worked with township, county and state governments to raise the $350,000 necessary for the spillway's repair, FOLC's website said. The organization also constructed a 4-mile trail, called Anglers Access Trail, around the lake to raise awareness of their fundraising efforts.

A 2018 biologist report from PAFBC said the then 59-acre impoundment was drained in 2008 to repair the dam and spillway. In 2013, a smaller 47-acre impoundment was filled and, according to FOLC, ceremoniously restocked with fish.

Today the 274-acre recreational area around Opossum Lake offers a multitude of outdoor pastimes and activities.

At a glance

Location: 220 Opossum Lake Road in Carlisle, Lower Frankford Township

County: Cumberland

Size: 47 acres

Depth: Original dam was 30-feet tall according to a 1962 Sentinel article, Mountz said this depth was lowered "a few feet" after its most recent construction

Tributaries: Opossum Creek which was dammed to create the lake is a tributary of the Conodoguinet Creek which begins in Horse Valley in Franklin County and runs into the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg

Recreation: cycling, fishing, hiking boating, canoeing, kayaking, bird watching, horseback riding

Events:

Annual Awesum Possum Run (Aug 20)

Need to know:

Three boating access points

Boating limited to electric motors and unpowered boats

Contact Lower Frankford Township office at 717-243-0855 for pavilion rentals

Lake stocked with rainbow trout and all other species are catch and release

More than 140 bird species spotted around lake and surrounding area

Horseback riders should avoid trail when wet, go around bog bridges, bog planks and foot bridges and push manure off trail