Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Mountain Creek bears simple name, carries extensive history

A rather ordinary title for a history-packed waterscape, the origin of Mountain Creek’s name is tough to pin down.

However, the stream, which originates in Michaux State Forest, winds through the South Mountain, according to the “The History and Topography of Dauphin, Cumberland, Franklin, Bedford, Adams and Perry Counties” by Israel Daniel Rupp.

Perhaps this hints at the reasoning behind the name, or perhaps that purpose became lost among the mountains themselves.

Mountain Creek flows through Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Gardners, an area with a rich history in the iron industry. There it was dammed in 1830 to create Laurel Forge Pond or Laurel Lake and used to power Laurel Forge, which reheated and hammered cast iron, producing wrought iron.

The creek then snakes past Fuller Lake at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, which served as the iron works’ primary iron ore quarry until it was filled with water in the 1890s.

But Mountain Creek’s history doesn’t end there. Downstream in Mount Holly Springs, the creek was dammed in the 1800s to provide water and power for paper mills, according to a brochure about the Mount Holly Springs Marsh Preserve. The first of these mills was constructed in 1812 by a firm named Barbour, McClure and Knox, Mount Holly Springs Borough’s websites said.

By 1858, four paper mills utilized Mountain Creek for their industries, earning the surrounding area the nickname “Papertown,” the Cumberland County Historical Society said. Industrial opportunities, however, weren’t the only asset Mountain Creek provided for Mount Holly Springs. In 1901 Mount Holly Park opened along its banks with activities like boating, picnicking, hiking, dancing, baseball and bowling. The park even housed a roller coaster and served as a stop for a trolley line from Carlisle, the borough said.

The park experienced a decline in visitors with the invention of the automobile and closed in 1917, the brochure said. In the 1980s, the dam was breached, and the area transformed into the Mount Holly Marsh Preserve, a more than 900-acre area with 700 acres of forest and 200 acres of marsh preserve, according to the brochure.

Today Mountain Creek winds through this preserve, offering a destination for fisherman and hikers.

At a glance

Counties: Cumberland, Adams

Starts: Michaux State Forest in Menallen Township

Ends: Yellow Breeches near Mount Holly Springs

Length: 16 miles

Tributaries: Tributary of Yellow Breeches Creek, which flows from South Mountain near Walnut Bottom to the Susquehanna River near New Cumberland, Toms Run, Iron Run, Tagg Run, Hunters Run

Recreation: Fishing, fly fishing

Landmarks:

Mount Holly Marsh Preserve (1 Lakeside Drive in Mount Holly Springs)

Michaux Forest (South Mountain in Cumberland, Franklin and Adams counties)

Pine Grove Furnace State Park (1100 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Need to know:

Popular fish include rainbow, brook and brown trout

Area from Adams County line downstream to backwaters of Laurel Lake are approved trout water, open to year-round fishing

Access points in Pine Grove Furnace State Park and Mount Holly Marsh Preserve

Real-time water levels near Pine Grove Furnace https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=01571184