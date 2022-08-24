Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Laurel Lake's second name details industrial history

All three of these words could be used to describe Laurel Lake in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Gardners.

While the lake today may seem as beautiful and delicate as Pennsylvania’s state flower, this image is a far cry from its beginning. Looking at the lake today, its history seems distant, buried with the lake’s other name: Laurel Forge Pond.

Laurel Forge Pond was created in 1830 when Peter Ege, the owner of Pine Grove Iron Works at the time, constructed a dam at Mountain Creek, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. This “pond” earned its name by powering Laurel Forge, which reheated and hammered cast iron that was created at Pine Grove Furnace, producing wrought iron, the department said.

An article on the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau’s website said operations ended at the forge around the mid-1890s, just after the furnace stopped producing pig iron, or crude iron. Forest fires in 1900 and 1915 claimed the remnants of the forge, and today a gravel parking lot holds the ground where Laurel Forge once stood.

A resource provided by Friends of Pine Grove Furnace State Park said the dam that had been constructed for Laurel Forge Pond’s creation failed in 1847, 1889 and 1919. According to the bureau, the dam was replaced in 1968 with the concrete structure that can be seen today.

Today, Laurel Lake teems with an abundance of recreational opportunities, including summer boating and swimming, as well as ice skating and ice fishing during the colder months.

At a glance

Location: Pine Grove Furnace State Park (1100 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

County: Cumberland

Size: 25 acres

Depth: 11 feet

Recreation: swimming, boating, fishing, biking, birding, ice fishing, ice skating

Landmarks:

Appalachian Trail (Museum at 1120 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Fuller Lake (within Pine Grove Furnace State Park)

Pine Grove Iron Furnace (1100 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Ironmasters Mansion (1212 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Need to know:

Common fish include pickerel, perch and stocked trout

Swimming open May 1 through Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to sunset

Snack bar open during summer season selling fries, funnel cakes, hamburgers, hotdogs, pretzels and chips

No lifeguards

Common birds include mergansers, Canada geese and various ducks

No pets on beach

Daily canoe, rowboat, paddle boat, kayaks and electric motorboat rentals available during the summer (Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Photo ID required for boat rentals