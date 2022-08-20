 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Holman Lake's name honors advocate for greater Little Buffalo State Park

  • 0
Holman Lake

Holman Lake is in Little Buffalo State Park in Newport.

 Maddie Seiler

The 88-acre lake at the heart of Little Buffalo State Park in Newport isn’t called Little Buffalo Lake.

Instead, Holman Lake’s name pays homage to Allen Holman, a key figure in the park’s opening in 1972, The Sentinel previously reported.

Holman was elected to the House of Representatives in the General Assembly of Pennsylvania, 86th Legislative District, Perry and Juniata Counties and northwest Cumberland County, in 1960 where he served for 10 years, the article said. He used his political influence to gain legislative support and help establish the park.

Holman Lake received its name in 1989.

As for Little Buffalo State Park’s name, the Cumberland County Visitors Bureau said tradition holds that bison once inhabited the area, though little is known of the area’s original inhabitants.

People are also reading…

The park houses four historical sites and a state-of-the art swimming pool, among other attractions near Holman Lake.

At a glance

Location: Little Buffalo State Park (1579 State Park Road in Newport)

County: Perry County

Size: 88 acres

Depth: Maximum of 35 feet

Creeks: Little Buffalo Creek (32.8 miles long) passes through Holman’s Lake before flowing into the Juniata River

Recreation: boating, fishing, ice fishing, ice skating, hiking

Landmarks:

  • Shoaff’s Mill (East of Holman Lake)
  • Clay’s Covered Bridge (East of Holman Lake)
  • Blue Bell Tavern (Northeast of Holman Lake)
  • Newport and Sherman’s Valley Railroad (Southwest of Holman Lake)

Need to know:

  • Canoe, row and paddleboat rentals available
  • Fish include largemouth bass, catfish, panfish, trout; and fingerlings of tiger muskellunge
  • Two public boat launches, one at east end of lake, one at west end of lake
  • Swimming is prohibited in Holman’s Lake

Sources: Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Angler and Boater, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Susquehanna River Basin Commission

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate - Day 6

An underlying purpose and sense of identity lie just beneath the surface of a name.

The natural and man-made bodies of water located across the Midstate are no exception. Each lake, river, creek and reservoir flows with pieces of the past and possibilities for the present.

In this series, The Sentinel dives into some of these popular summer destinations for a look at the origin of each waterway’s name and other notable qualities using information from the Cumberland County Visitor’s Bureau and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission among other online sources.

Day 7 will run online Monday and in Monday's print edition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at Holman Lake in Perry County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News