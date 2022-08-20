Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Holman Lake's name honors advocate for greater Little Buffalo State Park

The 88-acre lake at the heart of Little Buffalo State Park in Newport isn’t called Little Buffalo Lake.

Instead, Holman Lake’s name pays homage to Allen Holman, a key figure in the park’s opening in 1972, The Sentinel previously reported.

Holman was elected to the House of Representatives in the General Assembly of Pennsylvania, 86th Legislative District, Perry and Juniata Counties and northwest Cumberland County, in 1960 where he served for 10 years, the article said. He used his political influence to gain legislative support and help establish the park.

Holman Lake received its name in 1989.

As for Little Buffalo State Park’s name, the Cumberland County Visitors Bureau said tradition holds that bison once inhabited the area, though little is known of the area’s original inhabitants.

The park houses four historical sites and a state-of-the art swimming pool, among other attractions near Holman Lake.

At a glance

Location: Little Buffalo State Park (1579 State Park Road in Newport)

County: Perry County

Size: 88 acres

Depth: Maximum of 35 feet

Creeks: Little Buffalo Creek (32.8 miles long) passes through Holman’s Lake before flowing into the Juniata River

Recreation: boating, fishing, ice fishing, ice skating, hiking

Landmarks:

Shoaff’s Mill (East of Holman Lake)

Clay’s Covered Bridge (East of Holman Lake)

Blue Bell Tavern (Northeast of Holman Lake)

Newport and Sherman’s Valley Railroad (Southwest of Holman Lake)

Need to know:

Canoe, row and paddleboat rentals available

Fish include largemouth bass, catfish, panfish, trout; and fingerlings of tiger muskellunge

Two public boat launches, one at east end of lake, one at west end of lake

Swimming is prohibited in Holman’s Lake