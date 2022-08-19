Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Fuller Lake's depths contain age-old legend tangled with history

Legend has it that Fuller Lake at Pine Grove State Furnace in Gardners has a rather morbid past.

The story goes that a miner was once digging in a quarry that holds the lake today when it began to fill with water, The Sentinel previously reported. While the man tried to escape, he dropped his lunch pail containing a piece of pumpkin pie. The man was so hungry he went back to retrieve the fall-favorite treat, and drowned.

To this day, his hairy hand still emerges from the lake, reaching for the pie, the legend goes. Every fall during Pine Grove Furnace State Park’s Fall Furnace Fest in October, staff float hundreds of carved pumpkins on a platform in Fuller Lake to “satisfy” the miner.

An article about Fuller Lake for the Cumberland County Visitor’s Bureau said this story isn’t true, though Fuller Lake’s history does include industrial accidents with at least two deaths.

The lake serves as the “flooded remnant” of the primary iron ore quarry utilized by the iron works that inhabited the area at the time, the article said. It was named after Jackson Fuller who served as one of the co-owners of Pine Grove Furnace when it stopped making iron in 1895. The article referred to Fuller as the last “ironmaster” at Pine Grove Furnace.

Today, Fuller Lake offers visitors an area for swimming and fishing, alongside its counterpart Laurel Lake, Pine Grove Furnace State Park’s larger mountain lake.

At a glance:

Location: Pine Grove Furnace State Park (1100 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

County: Cumberland

Size: 1.7 acres

Depth: More than 50 feet deep according to South Mountain Partnership, though an article by the Cumberland Valley Visitor’s Bureau said is was more than 90 feet deep when filled in the mid-1890s

Recreation: swimming, fishing, hiking, biking

Landmarks:

Appalachian Trail (Museum at 1120 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Laurel Lake (within Pine Grove Furnace State Park)

Pine Grove Iron Furnace (1100 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Ironmasters Mansion (1212 Pine Grove Road in Gardners)

Events:

The Hairy Hand and Pumpkin Float at Fuller Lake, 7 p.m. Oct. 15 (part of Pine Grove Furnace State Park’s Fall Furnace Fest Oct. 15 to 16)

Need to know:

Lifeguards on duty at swimming area from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day

Swimming open May 1 through Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. until sunset

Boating and ice sports are prohibited

Common fish are pickerel, perch and stocked trout