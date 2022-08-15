Namesakes and Waterscapes of the Midstate: A droplet of reasoning to explain the why behind the waterways

Eight.

Before I started this series, that’s how many of these waterways I had been to: eight out of 18.

That’s not even half.

As someone who grew up Carlisle, I realized there sure are a lot of places I’ve never seen, including 10 local waterways within an hour from my hometown. I discovered several of them simply by scrolling around on my GPS app, zooming in here and there on substantial amounts of blue.

Zero.

That’s how many waterway names I’d considered, whether I’d visited or not, before I set about my research.

And here’s what I’ve learned: Names are rarely an accident.

As a journalist, I spend a fair amount of time looking for stories, and here were 18 stories, hidden in plain sight, hovering just below the surface of places I had been to, heard of, or learned about for the first time.

Some of these stories required a deeper dive than others; they required reaching out to local historians and environmentalists, going beyond the first page of Google.

Often the names are tied to that waterway’s history, sometimes to local landmarks and always to something worth knowing.

Maybe you’re looking for a fun fact here and there. This series has plenty.

Perhaps you’re interested in the history of some of these waterscapes. They wouldn’t be what they are today without it.

Or its possible you’re simply looking for a new place to check out as the summer draws to a close, one more opportunity to make a splash before fall festivities set in.

Regardless of what it is you’re seeking in this series, I hope it will show you more about the Midstate through its many waterways.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a first time visitor, I have no doubt you’ll learn something.

I know I sure did.

So take a deep breath, plug your nose if you want, and jump on in.