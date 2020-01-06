Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Monday announced it will provide free naloxone to Pennsylvanians attending the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, as part of an ongoing effort to curb fatal opioid overdoses and get residents to treatment.
The distribution will take place in the Pennsylvania Department of Health booth (Booth 737) at the Farm Show Complex from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, while supplies last.
“Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “Since 2018, we have provided free naloxone kits to more than 14,000 Pennsylvanians-- that means 14,000 lives can be potentially saved. We know that Pennsylvanians are dedicated to helping to save lives of not only their loved ones, but also anyone who has overdosed.”
The governor's office also noted that in addition to Wednesday's free distribution, naloxone is also carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round, and there is a standing order prescription for any Pennsylvanian to get it. Naloxone is available to many with public and private insurances either for free or at a low cost.