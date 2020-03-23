Municipal updates: Local officials take actions on meetings, parks

The borough announced Sunday that all parks are closed. West Shore Regional Police said in a Facebook post that additional fencing, signs and notices would be posted in the parks.

Newville Borough

The borough is spraying the Community Park Playground and the playground at the trailhead daily with CDC-recommended disinfectant, but cautioned users to continue to wash their hands frequently, keep children a safe distance apart and take their own disinfectant to the park.

The Cumberland Valley Rail Trail remains open with restrooms in Newville being disinfected daily. The borough said the trail has been extremely busy.

Welfare checks in the borough will begin this week. Residents should call the borough office at 717-776-7633 or email the borough at newvilleboroughmanager@comcast.net to be put on the list or to have a someone added to the list.

Door-to-door solicitations are banned and should be reported to the borough police.