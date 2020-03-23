Municipal updates: Local officials take actions on meetings, parks

Local municipalities and state agencies are continuing to adjust their responses to the coronavirus as needed.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
The department announced Monday that all facilities at state parks and forests would remain closed until April 30. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.
“This means we should spread out for outdoor activities. If you visit a public place and the parking lot or trailhead is crowded, try another spot, or head back to your neighborhood to take a walk if that’s possible,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn said.
The closure includes campgrounds, cabins and all overnight accommodations. Anyone with reservations in this time period will be contacted, and full refunds will be made.
Closed facilities include park and forest offices and visitor centers, restrooms and all reserveable facilities. Public programs, events and trainings are canceled through April 30
Visitors can help keep state parks and forest lands safe and clean by avoiding crowded parking lots and trailheads, using the bathroom before they visit, carrying out their trash, cleaning up after pets and avoiding activities with greater risk of injury, since there is limited staff to assist.
Hampden Township
Hampden Township commissioners held an emergency meeting Friday at which it discussed a number of issues related to the coronavirus response.
Commissioners are researching how to hold its April 2 meeting that will meet the requirements of the Sunshine Law while taking health concerns into account. Township staff are researching methods to provide public participation in a way similar to the physical meeting. Once a decision is made on how to proceed, it will be posted on the website and communicated to residents through email, social media and news releases.
Commissioners also said its their understanding that the work on the water pipe replacement project on the Carlisle Pike and the county's Orrs Bridge replacement project would have to be stopped until further notice due to the state's closure of non-life-sustaining businesses.
Parks in the township will remain open, but the playgrounds will be fenced off. Decisions about sports programs, the township pool and summer camp will be made in the coming weeks.
The commissioners also said it will have to react quickly to mandates from federal and state governments and will use the webpage, email, social media and the news media to keep residents informed.
Lemoyne Borough
The borough announced Sunday that all parks are closed. West Shore Regional Police said in a Facebook post that additional fencing, signs and notices would be posted in the parks.
Newville Borough
The borough is spraying the Community Park Playground and the playground at the trailhead daily with CDC-recommended disinfectant, but cautioned users to continue to wash their hands frequently, keep children a safe distance apart and take their own disinfectant to the park.
The Cumberland Valley Rail Trail remains open with restrooms in Newville being disinfected daily. The borough said the trail has been extremely busy.
Welfare checks in the borough will begin this week. Residents should call the borough office at 717-776-7633 or email the borough at newvilleboroughmanager@comcast.net to be put on the list or to have a someone added to the list.
Door-to-door solicitations are banned and should be reported to the borough police.
The Newville Borough Council meeting on March 31 will take place, but with extra precautions. The meeting will be held at the borough garage to allow council members to keep a safe distance from each other. Borough reports will be presented in written form, and the agenda has been shortened to include action on business only.
Updates on the borough's response and additional resources are available at https://www.newvilleborough.com/covid19.
Shippensburg area
Municipalities in the Shippensburg Area School District have joined police, fire and EMS personnel to create the Shippensburg Area Coronavirus Task Force. The task force also includes representatives from the district and Shippensburg University.
A local emergency was declared on March 17 to give the emergency management coordinator the authority to direct the response to the pandemic and take action to alleviate its effect.
The task force is already working with King's Kettle, the local food pantry, to help those who are in need, but it is also looking for information on other resources.
"We are asking any group or business that has a service to offer, or anyone who knows of an unmet need in our community to reach out to the task force with that information," said David Lindenmuth, Shippensburg's emergency management coordinator.
Information can be sent to shipfiredept@gmail.com.
