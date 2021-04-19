Municipal budgets for spring repairs secure even after hectic winter

“It wasn’t a challenging year,” he said. “[Winter] ended pretty early after the craziness in February. March was pretty mellow."

Uhler said he remembers other winters where plowing didn't end until April 15.

Because of that, South Middleton has only started to dismantle its winter plowing equipment to get ready for spring and summer work. Uhler said they don't disassemble the parts until later in April when they're sure they won't need the winter equipment again.

Hampden Township Manager Keith Metts said his township's budget was not adversely affected by the winter work, though Hampden does not use its liquid fuels funds to pay for salt.

Metts said there was an uptick in costs for general winter maintenance this past winter compared to the year when he estimated crews only went out once to deal with winter precipitation. He said Hampden is still in good shape with the liquid fuels budget.

Unlike other municipalities, Metts said Hampden uses part of its funds to offset the annual costs of its street lights — one of the permitted uses for the funds — as well as help with the cost of road repair.