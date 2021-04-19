Municipal budgets for spring repairs secure even after hectic winter

In Cumberland County, liquid fuels funds provided by the state help local municipalities maintain roads in both winter and spring.
How the municipalities choose to use those funds can differ, with some like Carlisle Borough using the funds only for spring and summer road work, while many other municipalities use the funds for both spring road repairs and winter road maintenance.
For those municipalities, in past years when winter maintenance didn't require too many days or miles of plowing, more funds were available for use in spring and summer work, including pot hole and road repairs.
Despite a hectic schedule in February where plows hit the streets multiple times a week, municipal officials said costs didn't hurt their liquid fuels budgets going into spring and summer.
In South Middleton Township, a big factor in winter costs is the purchase of salt and anti-skid. Township Public Works Director Kurt Uhler said that because of the previous year's lack of snowfall, the township was able to purchase $30,000 worth of salt and anti-skid that year, which was saved in the township's new salt storage facility and available for use this past winter. Uhler said the township was never in any dire straits this past winter to purchase more salt.
Uhler also noted that despite a month of busy work, the winter season itself was relatively short compared to other years.
“It wasn’t a challenging year,” he said. “[Winter] ended pretty early after the craziness in February. March was pretty mellow."
Uhler said he remembers other winters where plowing didn't end until April 15.
Because of that, South Middleton has only started to dismantle its winter plowing equipment to get ready for spring and summer work. Uhler said they don't disassemble the parts until later in April when they're sure they won't need the winter equipment again.
Hampden Township Manager Keith Metts said his township's budget was not adversely affected by the winter work, though Hampden does not use its liquid fuels funds to pay for salt.
Metts said there was an uptick in costs for general winter maintenance this past winter compared to the year when he estimated crews only went out once to deal with winter precipitation. He said Hampden is still in good shape with the liquid fuels budget.
Unlike other municipalities, Metts said Hampden uses part of its funds to offset the annual costs of its street lights — one of the permitted uses for the funds — as well as help with the cost of road repair.
Hampden has not yet finalized what its spring and summer road repair plans will be, but Metts said staff are already developing the 2021 Road Resurfacing Project, with bids for the project expected to be opened and presented to the board of commissioners at their meeting on May 27.
Metts said the roads most in need of repair will be at the top of the list. Depending on the cost of the bids, it's possible the funds won't cover the entirety of this year's project, but the more heavily damaged municipal-owned roads should be addressed first.
South Middleton also hasn't made any official decisions on which roads will take priority. Uhler explained that the township tries to spread out where the township will repair roads.
“We try to spread it out throughout the township so it’s not all in one area," he said. "We pick a road or two in each area.”
He expects road maintenance to start in May or June as the public works department works on preparatory work involving contracts.
