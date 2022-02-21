Multivehicle crashes, disabled vehicle slow traffic on Interstate 81 northbound Monday

Two multivehicle crashes and a disabled vehicle that had resulted in lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County have been cleared, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported at 6:09 p.m.
Reported earlier on Cumberlink.com:
Two multivehicle crashes have resulted in lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
One crash occurred at Exit 52A: U.S. 11 North-New Kingstown.
The other crash occurred 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A.
A disabled vehicle 1.5 miles north of Exit 48, Route 74-York Road has also resulted in lane restrictions in the northbound lanes.