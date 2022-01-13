 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of I-81

A multiple vehicle crash stopped Interstate 81 traffic Thursday morning, and first responders are detouring northbound travel off the highway at the Newville exit.

PennDOT reported on its website that the crash occurred on I-81 north between Exit 37 at Newville and Exit 44 at Plainfield. All lanes are closed, and a detour is in effect at Newville, as of 7:45 a.m.

There is still traffic that remains on the highway between those two exits, and fire crews are at the scene of the crash, which is near where the highway crosses Burnt House Road.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS reported on Facebook that drivers should expect "significant delays" while the crash is being cleared. Photos that the EMS posted show that a tractor-trailer is off the side of the road near the crash site.

As of 9:15 a.m., traffic was building on Ritner Highway at Allen Road heading toward Carlisle due to detoured northbound traffic from the Newville exit.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

