A whistle post, originally from the Mechanicsburg area, is displayed outside the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum in Shippensburg along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail. The posts were traditionally installed about a quarter of a mile prior to a railroad's intersection with a public crossing, reminding engineers to sound their whistles so everyone could clear the road ahead.