While other children toured downtown Carlisle Saturday for the annual Bunny Hop, one visitor went to the pinwheels dotting the fence line of the Square. The Exchange Club of Carlisle installed the Blue Pinwheel Garden in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The pinwheels will spin the entire month and are national symbols for child abuse prevention. Local money being raised will go to children's programs. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County. Submit photos with your name and location to frontdoor@cumberlink.com.