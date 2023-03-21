Blue skies surround the Veteran's Memorial Clock Tower in Boiling Springs. The tower, located on the saure near Children's Lake, was erected in 1956 with stones from Daniel Kaufman's barn that was a safe haven for runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad. On July 4, 1957 the tower was dedicated in memory to Cumberland County Veterans. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.