#APhotoADay: Day 8 - Bridge work

Day 8

A remnant of the Walnut Street Bridge, also known as the People's Bridge, remains standing across the Susquehanna River between Wormleysburg and City Island. The bridge, which was constructed in 1889, was damaged in 1996 when rising flood waters from a heavy snow that melted rapidly washed away three spans of the western portion of the bridge. The eastern side between City Island and Harrisburg, which was also damaged by the flood, was repaired and remains open for pedestrian use. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 8

