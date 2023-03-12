A Union Fire Company engine flies along High Street in Carlisle with flashing lights and whining sirens as crews respond to an incident.
Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 71
No one likes the way they look on camera, but with a couple of tricks, you can take a great selfie.
Stringr
2023 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County
A new 23-foot sign sits along Route 581 in Hampden Township. The Hampden Township Community Landmark Sign is 48 feet wide and features "where people come first" written across the bottom. Township officials said the sign is provided through a negotiated lease arrangement with an advertising company at no cost to the township. The lease calls for payment to the township of $60,000 annually for the first five years. Restrictions are noted in the lease that limit the type of advertisement opportunities that can be posted on the sign. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
The 7-Eleven that has been under construction at 1003 S. Hanover Street in Carlisle since May 31, 2022, is anticipated to open in April or May. Raymond Eshaghoff, president of BSG Management Co., said construction is 99% complete with the only remaining obstacle being the removal of a utility pole in the middle of the new driveway along South Hanover Street, something that is anticipated to be done in March. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Fabric and clothing were among the material sold at Hope Station's annual Black Cultural Festival on Feb. 25. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A fuchsia magnolia bud bursts through its shell along B Street in Carlisle.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Zayden Peterson, 8, left, and Sophia Donmoyer, 5, wave from the window of their home window along North West Street at a passing crowd of walkers participating in the Coldest Day of the Year Walk to raise support for Community CARES Feb. 25 in Carlisle. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Daffodils bloom in North Middleton Township on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Wild temperature swings, including several warm days, have brought early spring flowers to bloom. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A sign nailed to a tree informs hikers and mountain bikers that they are leaving Camp Tuckahoe and entering Appalachian Trail Land. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Brown, The Sentinel
Vibrant pink flowers blossom early along Louther Street in Carlisle.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
The Dickinson College mermaid perches atop the campus's Old West building. According to Dickinson's website, the designer of the building ordered a weathervane that looked like Triton, the mythological god of the sea, however the confused coppersmith created the only fish-tailed human he knew, a mermaid. The original mermaid is on display at Dickinson's library while a replica peers down from Old West.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Clematis seeds cling to a vine along North West Street in Carlisle. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
An Appalachian Trail Land boundary marker, called a monument, is placed atop South Mountain near White Rock Acres. The yellow blazes mark the Appalachian Trail Land boundary. To the left is the Appalachian Trail Land. To the right is Camp Tuckahoe. Monuments are placed approximately every 500 feet along the boundary, and three yellow blazes are put on witness trees around it to help locate it. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Brown, The Sentinel
A layer of fog covers farm fields along Enola Road in North Middleton Township on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, 2023. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The remnants of a teepee frame stands on top of a ridge on South Mountain in Camp Tuckahoe near White Rock Acres. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Brown, The Sentinel
Winter aconite blooms along Wilson Street in Carlisle on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A statue of
Mary 'Ludwig' Hays McCauley, also known as Molly Pitcher, stands tall in the Old Graveyard in Carlisle where the Revolutionary War heroine is buried. She is known for helping her husband at his gun station during the Battle of Monmouth in 1778, according to the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Vendors at Farmers on The Square displayed an array of vegetables and food in downtown Carlisle on Wednesday. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Sentinel's former building at 457 E. North St. in Carlisle still bears the newspaper's sign. The space now houses Amish Country Bakehouse, which makes and sells pretzel products. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Rows of bare fruit trees endure the winter months along South Middlesex Road in Middlesex Township.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Wires and beams fill a power substation along North Spring Garden Street in Carlisle.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
The Old Public Graveyard's stone wall along Cemetery Avenue at East South Street in Carlisle for years featured several sculpted faces in its mortar. When that section of wall was repaired, new faces were added to keep the tradition. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A new water tower dots the skyline in Upper Allen Township. Built near the Mechanicsburg Middle School off South Market Street, the 300,000-gallon pedestal water tank and accompanying pump station are being added to increase lackluster water pressure experienced by Veolia Water customers across a swath of the township. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
Mosaic tiles highlighting processes important to carpet manufacturing adorn the former Raglin Hand Craft Mills building, part of the Minerva Mills complex along Louther and Spring Garden Streets. Created by the Moravian Pottery and Tile Works of Doylestown, the panels read, left to right, "reeling, carding, weaving, spinning and scutching." Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont
Trees spring up amid rows of Carlisle buildings as seen from the top of the Pomfret Street Garage.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
A blockhouse sits along the Army Heritage Trail in Middlesex Township. Blockhouses were a standard form of defensive works throughout the 18th and 19th centuries in America. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Joseph Cress, The Sentinel
Fire escapes crisscross the back of a building at the intersection of Pomfret and South Hanover streets in Carlisle.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Power lines run down the North Mountain in Middlesex Township into Cumberland County.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
A cardinal enjoys some springlike weather in Mechanicsburg. Just days after temperatures dropped into the single digits in Cumberland County, the region experienced springlike 50-degree weather this week. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
Colorful panels on Dickinson College's Rector Science Complex in Carlisle reflect various hues depending on angles and lighting.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Wood planks line the Allied Expeditionary Force Trenches exhibit at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township. The trenches offer a representation of several of the types of trenches American soldiers encountered in Europe during World War I. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Joseph Cress, The Sentinel
A target bears the marks of rifle rounds at a rifle range in State Game Lands 230 in North Middleton Township.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
A deer hunter's tree stand blends into the treescape in Camp Tuckahoe. This is part of the camp that the Boy Scouts want to sell to the Central Pennsylvania Conservancy. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Brown, The Sentinel
Trees line a pathway at Spring Meadows Park in South Middleton Township. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Arts Learning Center is housed in the former Empire Hook & Ladder Company building along Pomfret Street. The former fire house's Art Deco facade is pictured on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Civil War Memorial stands at the intersection of Hanover and High Streets in Veterans' Plaza Monday in Carlisle. The monument was dedicated in 1871 and lists the 344 men from Cumberland County who died of wounds or disease during the Civil War. In 2022, the names of five men from the 54th Massachussetts Infantry, the second African-American regiment organized by the northern states, were added after research discovered their omission. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Though it looks like a tank, this Hellcat tracked vehicle is really a tank destroyer. It was used extensively by the U.S. Army to hunt down German tanks in Europe during World War II. Lightly armored, it depended on speed and maneuverability. This one is on display along the Army Heritage Trail at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center outside Carlisle. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Joseph Cress, The Sentinel
Work continues on the old mill and Children's lake in Boiling Springs. The historic Boiling Springs Mill building is being restored after a fire early in 2022, and the lake is undergoing an extensive rehabilitation project in 2023 that includes construction of a new dam and retaining wall, and upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
A flag billows in the wind at Spring Meadows Park near Boiling Springs during a breezy Friday afternoon. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
The Alex Kennedy Shelter is a short distance off the Appalachian Trail on the South Mountain. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Brown, The Sentinel
Snow rests on the leaves of a plant in Lower Frankford Township. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
The New Cumberland bridge, spanning the Yellow Breeches Creek just before it enters the Susquehanna River, is pictured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Built in 1936, the steel truss bridge has carried vehicles along Old York Road/Bridge Street for generations. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A row of Lower Frankford Township pine trees bear the weight of Wednesday's snowfall. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
The famous Boiling Springs Bridge, also known as Ege's Bridge, carries the Appalachian Trail over the Yellow Breeches Creek. The three-span, humpback stone arch bridge was built in 1854. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Snow covers the tree tops along the North Mountain in North Middleton Township Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A female yellow-bellied sapsucker sips from a maple tree in North Middleton Township. These small woodpeckers drill "wells" in maples, birch, elm and aspen trees to lick sap and eat bugs from the opening. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Fungus grows on a downed tree in Lower Frankford Township.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Matt Myers of Caprice Management performs routine maintenance on the exterior of a building along West High Street in Carlisle on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A car sprays water as it drives through a puddle at West High and South West streets in Carlisle on a rainy January morning.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
The iconic neon sign beckons treat-seekers to Massey's Frozen Custard along West High Street in Carlisle on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Opened in 1949, the stand has served generations of ice cream lovers, from local residents and college students to celebrities, athletes and visiting dignitaries. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinkets and treasures adorn the window space of Pat Craig Studios on Pomfret Street in Carlisle. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Raindrops collect on the window of a car along Pomfret Street in Carlisle. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
A sequined mannequin perches outside Pat Craig Studios on Pomfret Street in Carlisle on a rainy afternoon. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
Cuts and crevices define a fallen tree limb at Opossum Lake. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
The unmistakable green top of the state Capitol is visible from City Island as well as some parts of Cumberland County. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
A weathered cross tops the former Grace United Methodist Church, now used by Carlisle Christian Academy, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Canoes line the shore of Opossum Lake in Lower Frankford Township. The lake is operated by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, which allows unpowered boats to be moored at the lake in accordance with commission property regulations. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
Gray winter skies highlight the aged copper roof of Denny Hall, part of Dickinson College, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Elizabethan-style building was built at the corner of High and West Streets on property owned by the daughters of Harmar Denny, a successful lawyer, politician and railroad entrepreneur. Completed in 1896, the building burned in 1904 but was reconstructed a year later. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Burrs catch rays of sunlight along North West Street in Carlisle.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
An informational marker highlights this view at Kings Gap State Park in Dickinson Township. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
A remnant of the Walnut Street Bridge, also known as the People's Bridge, remains standing across the Susquehanna River between Wormleysburg and City Island. The bridge, which was constructed in 1889, was damaged in 1996 when rising flood waters from a heavy snow that melted rapidly washed away three spans of the western portion of the bridge. The eastern side between City Island and Harrisburg, which was also damaged by the flood, was repaired and remains open for pedestrian use. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
The historic Carlisle Iron Works furnace in Boiling Springs was built in 1760. After 1781, it was operated by iron master Michael Ege. The well-maintained structure still stands and is one of several around the region. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
An aircraft taking off last week from the Carlisle Airport passes a vintage Grumman SA-16A Albatross seaplane, dubbed "Dirty Girl." South Middleton Township purchased the airport in 2021 with plans to offer enhanced services by 2025. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A gull cruises through the sky above the Susquehanna River near City Island.
Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
A vintage sign sits inside the Kings Gap General Store in Dickinson Township. The store is a local institution at 1155 Pine Road that first opened in 1894. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
A dam zigzags through Opossum Lake in Lower Frankford Township on a cold December afternoon. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
The former Deer Lodge Restaurant building sits vacant along Route 34 outside Mount Holly Springs. The property is currently owned by Terry and Kathi Rickert, and one of a few projects the Rickerts oversee, including The Boiling Springs Tavern and the Mountain Creel Tavern (formerly Holly Inn) in the Boiling Springs and Mount Holly Springs areas. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
The suns shines through the clouds on a view from one of the many hiking spots in Kings Gap State Park in Dickinson Township. Jan. 1 is known for "First Day Hikes" to start the new year in state parks across Pennsylvania. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!