Work is ongoing this week along Forge Road in Boiling Springs for the demolition of a structure on the South Middleton School District-owned land. The South Middleton School Board agreed in January to pay Matt's Junk Removal & Demolition LLC of Dillsburg $21,000 to demolish a district-owned property at 16 Forge Road.