A new 23-foot sign sits along Route 581 in Hampden Township. The Hampden Township Community Landmark Sign is 48 feet wide and features "where people come first" written across the bottom. Township officials said the sign is provided through a negotiated lease arrangement with an advertising company at no cost to the township. The lease calls for payment to the township of $60,000 annually for the first five years. Restrictions are noted in the lease that limit the type of advertisement opportunities that can be posted on the sign.