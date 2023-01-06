 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 6 - Pair of planes

Day 6

An aircraft taking off last week from the Carlisle Airport passes a vintage Grumman SA-16A Albatross seaplane, dubbed "Dirty Girl." South Middleton Township purchased the airport in 2021 with plans to offer enhanced services by 2025. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 6

