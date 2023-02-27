The Dickinson College mermaid perches atop the campus's Old West building. According to Dickinson's website, the designer of the building ordered a weathervane that looked like Triton, the mythological god of the sea, however the confused coppersmith created the only fish-tailed human he knew, a mermaid. The original mermaid is on display at Dickinson's library while a replica peers down from Old West. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.