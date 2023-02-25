An Appalachian Trail Land boundary marker, called a monument, is placed atop South Mountain near White Rock Acres. The yellow blazes mark the Appalachian Trail Land boundary. To the left is the Appalachian Trail Land. To the right is Camp Tuckahoe. Monuments are placed approximately every 500 feet along the boundary, and three yellow blazes are put on witness trees around it to help locate it. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.