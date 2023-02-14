Mosaic tiles highlighting processes important to carpet manufacturing adorn the former Raglin Hand Craft Mills building, part of the Minerva Mills complex along Louther and Spring Garden Streets. Created by the Moravian Pottery and Tile Works of Doylestown, the panels read, left to right, "reeling, carding, weaving, spinning and scutching." Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.