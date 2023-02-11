Fire escapes crisscross the back of a building at the intersection of Pomfret and South Hanover streets in Carlisle.

Maddie Seiler
#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 42
2023 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County
The famous Boiling Springs Bridge, also known as Ege's Bridge, carries the Appalachian Trail over the Yellow Breeches Creek. The three-span, humpback stone arch bridge was built in 1854.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Snow covers the tree tops along the North Mountain in North Middleton Township Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A female yellow-bellied sapsucker sips from a maple tree in North Middleton Township. These small woodpeckers drill "wells" in maples, birch, elm and aspen trees to lick sap and eat bugs from the opening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Fungus grows on a downed tree in Lower Frankford Township.

Maddie Seiler
Matt Myers of Caprice Management performs routine maintenance on the exterior of a building along West High Street in Carlisle on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A car sprays water as it drives through a puddle at West High and South West streets in Carlisle on a rainy January morning.

Maddie Seiler
The iconic neon sign beckons treat-seekers to Massey's Frozen Custard along West High Street in Carlisle on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Opened in 1949, the stand has served generations of ice cream lovers, from local residents and college students to celebrities, athletes and visiting dignitaries.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinkets and treasures adorn the window space of Pat Craig Studios on Pomfret Street in Carlisle.
Maddie Seiler
Raindrops collect on the window of a car along Pomfret Street in Carlisle.
Maddie Seiler
A sequined mannequin perches outside Pat Craig Studios on Pomfret Street in Carlisle on a rainy afternoon.
Maddie Seiler
Cuts and crevices define a fallen tree limb at Opossum Lake.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
The unmistakable green top of the state Capitol is visible from City Island as well as some parts of Cumberland County.
Maddie Seiler
A weathered cross tops the former Grace United Methodist Church, now used by Carlisle Christian Academy, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Canoes line the shore of Opossum Lake in Lower Frankford Township. The lake is operated by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, which allows unpowered boats to be moored at the lake in accordance with commission property regulations.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
Gray winter skies highlight the aged copper roof of Denny Hall, part of Dickinson College, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Elizabethan-style building was built at the corner of High and West Streets on property owned by the daughters of Harmar Denny, a successful lawyer, politician and railroad entrepreneur. Completed in 1896, the building burned in 1904 but was reconstructed a year later.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Burrs catch rays of sunlight along North West Street in Carlisle.

Maddie Seiler
An informational marker highlights this view at Kings Gap State Park in Dickinson Township.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
A remnant of the Walnut Street Bridge, also known as the People's Bridge, remains standing across the Susquehanna River between Wormleysburg and City Island. The bridge, which was constructed in 1889, was damaged in 1996 when rising flood waters from a heavy snow that melted rapidly washed away three spans of the western portion of the bridge. The eastern side between City Island and Harrisburg, which was also damaged by the flood, was repaired and remains open for pedestrian use.
Maddie Seiler
The historic Carlisle Iron Works furnace in Boiling Springs was built in 1760. After 1781, it was operated by iron master Michael Ege. The well-maintained structure still stands and is one of several around the region.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
An aircraft taking off last week from the Carlisle Airport passes a vintage Grumman SA-16A Albatross seaplane, dubbed "Dirty Girl." South Middleton Township purchased the airport in 2021 with plans to offer enhanced services by 2025.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A gull cruises through the sky above the Susquehanna River near City Island.

Maddie Seiler
A vintage sign sits inside the Kings Gap General Store in Dickinson Township. The store is a local institution at 1155 Pine Road that first opened in 1894.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
A dam zigzags through Opossum Lake in Lower Frankford Township on a cold December afternoon.
Maddie Seiler
The former Deer Lodge Restaurant building sits vacant along Route 34 outside Mount Holly Springs. The property is currently owned by Terry and Kathi Rickert, and one of a few projects the Rickerts oversee, including The Boiling Springs Tavern and the Mountain Creel Tavern (formerly Holly Inn) in the Boiling Springs and Mount Holly Springs areas.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
The suns shines through the clouds on a view from one of the many hiking spots in Kings Gap State Park in Dickinson Township. Jan. 1 is known for "First Day Hikes" to start the new year in state parks across Pennsylvania.
Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel
