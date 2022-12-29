 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 362 - Holly tree tradition

Day 362

Decorations adorn the traditional Christmas tree located along Route 34 just outside Mount Holly Springs. Local residents have been decorating the tree, set in a raised bed of earth protected by wooden beams, since 1996. The tree has become a year-round symbol of community spirit. The evergreen has been decorated with hearts on Valentine’s Day, shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day, pumpkins for Halloween and yellow ribbons or patriotic colors in salute of those who serve in the military. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 362

