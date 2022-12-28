 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 361 - Tower of ice

Day 361

Large icicles drape down from the exterior of the historic water tower at Kings Gap State Park in Dickinson Township Tuesday. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the 24,000-gallon capacity wooden tank atop the brick tower supplies water to the surrounding buildings as it did when first constructed. Originally a water-powered pump located in the pumphouse near the foot of the mountain sent water from a spring approximately two miles up hill to the water tower. A well located at the pumphouse now serves as the water source. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 361

