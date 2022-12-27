 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

#APhotoADay: Day 360 - Cold as ice

  • 0
Day 360

After a weekend of sub-zero wind chills for Cumberland County, ice drapes from branches along the Yellow Breeches Creek in Upper Allen Township Monday. Temperatures are expected to build throughout the week, with highs expected in the 50s by this weekend.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 360

No one likes the way they look on camera, but with a couple of tricks, you can take a great selfie.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Olie Mick with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News