#APhotoADay: Day 358 - Oh Christmas tree

Day 358

Christmas tree decorations line the light poles along Main Street in Mechanicsburg. Happy Holidays from The Sentinel! Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 358

